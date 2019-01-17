× Mayor Holt gives first ‘State of the City’ address

OKLAHOMA CITY – While many people are still trying to keep those New Year’s resolutions, Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt is laying out his plans for the city in 2019.

On Thursday, Mayor Holt gave his first ‘State of the City’ address.

“Today, let’s talk about what we will do together to continue this city’s renaissance, fulfill our obligations to those who did so much for us, and those who depend on our renewed commitment, and let’s talk about what we will do together to make sure the opportunity and optimism of this renaissance reaches every resident of this city,” Holt said.

During his speech, he highlighted core service areas like streets, transit and police and fire protection. He also called for improving the quality of life for all residents through MAPS and education.