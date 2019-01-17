Neighbors say dogs are mauling neighborhood cats

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOORE, Okla. - A neighborhood is horrified after they say multiple cats have been mauled by dogs.

Karen Benoit and many other neighbors say they're terrified of the dogs.

Wednesday night, Benoit says she even had to pepper spray them to go away.

"One of cats was right here by the tree and she got a bite mark on her leg," said Benoit.

Benoit says she takes care of and keeps a couple feral cats in her garage.

But, over the past week, dogs have been terrorizing and mauling them.

Some of the attacks were even caught on a neighbor's surveillance camera.

"They may be feral cats to some people, but to me they weren't," said Benoit. "I work really hard with them socializing them and finding homes."

She's had to keep a stick and pepper spray close by to protect herself from the dogs.

"I was taking out the trash and he came out from around the corner," said Benoit. "I dropped my trash and I ran in. I can't take much more of it. I really can't. I called Animal Control and I told them about the dogs and the cats being killed."

Benoit is also worried about the kids walking to and from school.

"It's not safe for them," said Benoit. "If one of them kids tried to interfere with those dogs attacking a cat to try to save the cat, they could get hurt."

Jeremy Lewis with Moore Police says they've received 3 calls about the dogs. But, Animal Control Officers weren't able to trap them. Of those 3 calls, they could only confirm that one cat was hurt.

"If there's animals that are running around that are aggressive enough to kill cats, that's something that we need to know," said Lewis.

Benoit hopes the dogs get picked up by the city before anyone or anything else gets hurt.

"Just be on the lookout," said Benoit. "Be cautious with your animals. If you've got small animals and going outside with them, stay with them because these dogs, they clear fences."

Lewis also reminds pet owners to always have your dogs on a leash or keep it in an enclosed area.

No animal is supposed to be running around, including cats.