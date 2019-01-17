Oklahoma City providing free mulch to residents

OKLAHOMA CITY – If one of your goals this new year is to grow a garden, you can get a little bit of help for free.

The Oklahoma City Parks and Recreation Department is giving away free mulch that was made from recycled Christmas trees.

Officials say mulch can be used in gardens to promote plant growth and water conservation by adding nutrients to the soil and helping to retain moisture.

From dawn until dusk through Feb. 3 as long as supplies last, piles of mulch will be available for free pickup at the following parks:

Will Rogers Park- 3600 Pat Murphy Dr.

Wheeler Park – 1120 S. Western Ave.

Dolphin Wharton Park – 301 N,E, 63rd St.

Woodson Park – 3028 S.W. 36th St.

Residents are encouraged to bring their own equipment and bags for taking the mulch.