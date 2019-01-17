Oklahoma City Zoo offering free admission to federal employees during government shutdown

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma City Zoo is offering free admission to all federal employees, and up to four additional family members, during the government shutdown.

Zoo officials say beginning Thursday, federal employees, furloughed or not, can present a valid federal employment ID for free admission.

The offer includes up to four family members and lasts until the government shutdown ends. Children two and under are always free.

The Oklahoma City Zoo does not receive any federal or state funding, but does benefit from a 1/8 of a cent sales tax voted on and passed by Oklahoma City citizens in 1990.

The zoo is located at 2000 Remington Place.

