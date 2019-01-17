× Oklahoma woman sentenced for hoax bomb threats at schools

CLAREMORE, Okla. – An Oklahoma woman who pleaded guilty to bomb threat hoax has been sentenced to 10 months in federal prison.

On Thursday, 49-year-old Stephanie Louise Montgomery was sentenced to 10 months in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release for providing false information about bombs in schools.

On March 27, Montgomery made a threatening phone call to the Claremore High School, saying there were “five bombs in backpacks at the high school and ten more bombs located at elementary schools”

District officials evacuated approximately 7,000 people from all of the schools as multiple law enforcement agencies responded to the seven schools in the area.

Montgomery will also pay $6,391 in restitution to law enforcement agencies and first responders who were called to the false threats.

“Hoax bomb threats are no joke, and this sentence reflects the seriousness of the crime. The response by law enforcement and school officials in the moments after receiving the threats was excellent. They mobilized quickly and communicated effectively to protect our school children, teachers, and administrators. Public safety is our highest priority. If you engage in hoax bomb threats, we will find you and hold you accountable,” said United States Attorney Trent Shores.