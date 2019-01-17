× One person injured in accidental shooting in Midwest City

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. – One person was taken to the hospital after an accidental shooting in Midwest City.

It happened near Southeast 15th and South Midwest Boulevard late Wednesday night.

Police tell News 4 kids were partying and smoking marijuana when they started playing with guns.

They say the shooter accidentally fired the weapon, injuring the victim.

The victim was taken to a local hospital and is expected to be OK. Officials say the shooter and victim are roommates.

Police say the shooter took off, but was later found after being caught on their neighbor’s security cameras.

It is unknown at this time if any charges will be filed.