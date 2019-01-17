Passenger arrested, driver on the run following pursuit in Muskogee County 

MUSKOGEE COUNTY, Okla. – Authorities in Muskogee County are looking for a driver involved in a pursuit.
At around 5 a.m. Thursday, deputies attempted to pull over a stolen vehicle out of Tulsa. However, the driver did not stop and a pursuit ensued.
The pursuit lasted several miles until the vehicle stopped and both the driver and passenger fled on foot.
Deputies were able to arrest the passenger, Darren Wayne Lyle, 29, for warrants.
The driver, Johnathan Paul Barns, was able to escape deputies on foot but left his ID and other items in the vehicle.
The Muskogee County Sheriff’s Office issued a warning for Barns on Facebook:
“So, Jonathan Paul Barns, Sheriff Frazier has a message for you: We would love to return your property and talk to you about your warrant. You are also facing numerous charges in Muskogee County and it would be much easier if you would turn yourself in. If you need a ride, we can help you out, our number is 918-687-0202.
But, if you don’t want to turn yourself in, the Muskogee County Sheriff’s Office will be out looking for you. Until then, we’ll hold on to your state ID and the other items you left in the car.
See you soon!”