Passenger arrested, driver on the run following pursuit in Muskogee County 

MUSKOGEE COUNTY, Okla. – Authorities in Muskogee County are looking for a driver involved in a pursuit.

At around 5 a.m. Thursday, deputies attempted to pull over a stolen vehicle out of Tulsa. However, the driver did not stop and a pursuit ensued.

The pursuit lasted several miles until the vehicle stopped and both the driver and passenger fled on foot.

Deputies were able to arrest the passenger, Darren Wayne Lyle, 29, for warrants.

The driver, Johnathan Paul Barns, was able to escape deputies on foot but left his ID and other items in the vehicle.

The Muskogee County Sheriff’s Office issued a warning for Barns on Facebook: