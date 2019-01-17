Pet Angels Rescue offering pet food assistance to furloughed federal employees

GUTHRIE, Okla. – While many organizations are offering assistance to federal employees who have been furloughed, a local pet rescue is also offering help for their animals.

Pet Angels Rescue is offering temporary assistance with dog and cat food to any federal employee who is currently furloughed.

The organization says it will offer a one-month supply of food for up to six animals per household.

Employees simply need to call and make an appointment, and show them their government ID or a furlough letter.