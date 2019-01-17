Police investigating alleged assault of employee at local store

OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities are searching for a woman who may be connected to an assault at a local store.

On Aug. 31, officers were called to an assault that occurred at the Target Store, located in the 5400 block of N. May Ave.

According to the police report, dispatchers learned that a shoplifter allegedly bit a loss prevention officer while escaping custody at the store.

Investigators learned that a woman tried to leave the store without paying for $300 worth of clothes. When she was stopped by a loss prevention officer, she allegedly bit the employee and left the store.

If you have any information on the crime, call CrimeStoppers at (405) 235-7300.