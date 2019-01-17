× Texas authorities issue Silver Alert for missing 80-year-old woman with ‘cognitive impairments’

FATE, Tx., The Fate Department of Public Safety has issued a Silver Alert for a missing 80-year-old they say is diagnosed with a cognitive impairment.

Edolina Sanchez Spells is described as Hispanic, 5’4″, 190 lbs, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Authorities say she has a pacemaker.

Spells was last seen at 4:30 p.m., on Thursday in Fate, Tx, driving a red, 2012 Ford Edge with Tx license plate GG36KD, US Navy custom plates. Fate is located just east of Dallas.

Law enforcement officials believe this senior citizen’s disappearance poses a credible threat to their own health and safety.

If you have any information regarding Spells, contact the Fate Department of Public Safety at 972-771-7724.