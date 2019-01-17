Tulsa County deputy fatally shoots man near Sperry

SPERRY, Okla. – The Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy shot and killed a man near Sperry, about 10 miles north of Tulsa.

Spokeswoman Casey Roebuck says deputies were called about 10 p.m. Wednesday by a woman who reported she awoke to find her ex-boyfriend was standing over her bed with a weapon.

Roebuck says when deputies arrived, the man ran into a wooded area, then was fatally shot when he reached into his pocket.

“He chased him into the wooded area, gave him commands to stop, to show him his hands, and then at some point during that foot pursuit he reached for something in his pocket and our deputy discharged his weapon,” Roebuck told FOX 23.

Roebuck says a gun was recovered from the man.

No names have been released.

Roebuck says the deputy is on paid leave pending an investigation into the shooting.