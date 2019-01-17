× Vandals target Wichita Wildlife Refuge

MEDICINE PARK, Okla. – Vandals have targeted one of Oklahoma’s treasures – the Wichita Wildlife Refuge.

Red and purple spray painted graffiti was found on trees in the Parallel Forest. Vandals also reportedly targeted a bat cave in the area known as Charon’s Garden.

Volunteers say they will power wash the trees to clean away the graffiti, but cleaning up the bat cave is a bit more challenging.

Vandalism in the refuge has been a problem in the past.

Just this summer, trees in the same area were spray painted with upside down crosses and pentagrams.

“It’s amazing where some of the rocks have been graffitied historically. We’ve had to use technical rock climbing, we’ve had to bring in rock climbers come in and help us with the removal process because it’s not safe otherwise,” said David Farmer, acting refuge manager.

Refuge officials say despite the recent round of graffiti, things have actually gotten better recently due to the wilderness area’s growing popularity.