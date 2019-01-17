× Without LeBron James, Lakers Beat Thunder in OKC

The Oklahoma City Thunder set a franchise record with 22 made three-pointers, but couldn’t stop the Los Angeles Lakers when it counted, and lost 138-128 in overtime on Thursday night at Chesapeake Arena.

The Lakers were playing without LeBron James, who continues to recover from a groin injury suffered on Christmas Day.

Los Angeles outscored the Thunder 16-6 in overtime.

OKC’s first five shots in overtime were from three-point range, and they missed all of them, and were 2-for-12 from three-point range in overtime.

The Thunder built a 17-point lead in the first quarter, then the Lakers responded with a 29-7 run that got the lead.

L.A. led 67-63 at halftime, and the lead went back and forth in the second half.

With the Lakers up 122-119 in the final seconds, Russell Westbrook was fouled shooting a three-point attempt with 2.9 seconds left, and made all three free throws to tie the game at 122.

Kyle Kuzma missed a 3-pointer in the corner to win the game and it went to overtime.

In OT, the Lakers never trailed, getting a three-pointer and a layup from Lonzo Ball to start the overtime and building the lead to the final margin of 10.

Kuzma led the Lakers with 32 points and made seven 3-pointers, and Ivica Zubac had 26 points and 12 rebounds.

The Thunder had all five starters in double figure scoring, but none from the bench.

Paul George led OKC with 27 points, hitting five 3-pointers.

Westbrook hit five three-pointers as well, but was 7-for-30 from the field overall, finishing with 26 points, 13 assists and 9 rebounds.

Terrance Ferguson had 21 points and made six 3-pointers.

Steven Adams had a double-double with 17 points and 15 rebounds, and Jerami Grant added 14 points.

Nerlens Noel returned from concussion protocol, playing 12 minutes and scoring 4 points.

The Thunder shot just 39 percent from the field to the Lakers’ 51 percent.

OKC was 22-for-54 from three-point range for 41 percent, while L.A. was 19-for-40 from beyond the arc for 48 percent.

The Thunder have lost five of their last six games and fell to 26-18 on the season.

OKC is back on the road to play Philadelphia Saturday at 2:30 pm.