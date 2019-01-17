× Yukon Utility Billing offers payment arrangements for federal employees affected by the shutdown

YUKON, Okla. – Yukon’s Utility Billing Department is offering payment arrangements for federal employees on furlough or non-pay status as a result of the government shutdown.

“Utility Billing thanks all Federal employees for their service to our country. This arrangement will not be counted toward the usual two-arrangement maximum per calendar year.”

To make a payment arrangement, click here and complete a payment arrangement form.

Attach a copy of your federal ID or furlough documentation, and turn the form in to Utility Billing at 500 W. Main or email the documents to customerservice@yukonok.gov.

If assistance is needed, please contact Utility Billing during business hours: 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. They may be contacted by phone at 405-350-3910 or by email at customerservice@yukonok.gov.