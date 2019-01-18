× 4 the Weekend: Home and Garden Show

OKLAHOMA CITY – It will be cold, there might be snow, but it’s still the weekend.

Escape the winter blues, and get inspiration for spring at the Oklahoma City Home and Garden Show.

You can get cooking demonstrations from America’s Test Kitchen. The hosts of “Tiny House Builders” and “Extreme Small Spaces” will be featured as well.

It runs through Sunday. Adult tickets are $12 and kids 12-and-under are free.

The International Finals Rodeo is going on at the State Fair Arena, where athletes compete in eight different World Champion rodeo events.

Tickets range from $10 to $30 with shows tonight, Saturday and Sunday.

Monday is a federal holiday: Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

To celebrate, there will be a celebration of the civil rights hero from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Myriad Gardens.

There will be a reading of his famous “I Have A Dream” speech at 11:30 at the water stage, weather permitting.

It will be followed by a gospel choir performance.

There will also be music, crafts and a soul food tasting.