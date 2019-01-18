× 80-year-old Oklahoma woman killed in head-on crash

MARIETTA, Okla. – Authorities are investigating a deadly crash that claimed the life of an 80-year-old Oklahoma woman.

Around 3 p.m. on Thursday, Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers were called to a crash along Hwy 32, about seven miles west of Marietta.

Investigators say 80-year-old Audry Buford was driving a 2013 Nissan Juke when she unexpectedly went left of center, and hit a Dodge Ram pickup truck head-on.

Authorities say Buford was pinned inside her vehicle for approximately two hours until she was freed by the Falconhead Volunteer Fire Department.

Sadly, she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators say they are still looking into why Buford crossed the center line.