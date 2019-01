OKLAHOMA CITY – Although the game against the Lakers didn’t turn out the way the Oklahoma City Thunder wanted, fans can’t get over an adorable scene before the start of the match.

Thunder star Russell Westbrook brought his son, Noah, onto the court before team warmups.

The little man was seen running up and down the court with his dad.

Although he’s a little too small to make a basket just yet, Westbrook helped him out a bit.