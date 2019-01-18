Austin Kendall says goodbye to Sooner Nation, heading to West Virginia

NORMAN, Okla. – A former Oklahoma quarterback is saying goodbye to Sooner Nation.

Last week, it was learned that OU quarterback Austin Kendall was entering the transfer portal in order to explore options with other teams.

After Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts announced that he was transferring to the University of Oklahoma, it seemed like Kendall’s decision was made.

On Friday morning, Kendall posted a goodbye message to the Sooner Nation on his Twitter account.

“Thank you Sooner nation for an amazing three years. I will never forget the connections and opportunities at OU. There’s only 1. I am excited for this next step in my life and opportunity at West Virginia University. #HailWV,” he posted.

Earlier this week, OU approved the transfer, which allows Kendall to play next season with the Mountaineers.