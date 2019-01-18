Authorities investigating alleged identity theft case

OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities in Oklahoma City are asking for the public’s help as they try to identify a person of interest involved in an identity theft case.

On Jan. 10, officers were called to First Fidelity Bank after employees realized that a woman was trying to cash a forged check.

According to the police report, employees realized something was wrong when they were cashing a check for a woman, who was using a driver’s license and debit card as her forms of identification.

When the cashier looked closely at the driver’s license, she said she didn’t think the photo on the license matched the woman who was cashing the checks.

Employees made contact with the woman whose name was on the check, and soon learned that the victim had her driver’s license and VISA debit card stolen during an auto burglary.

Now, authorities are trying to identify the woman at the bank.