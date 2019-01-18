Body found in Mayes County may be that of missing Oklahoma man

MAYES COUNTY, Okla. – Authorities in Mayes County are investigating after body was discovered in a wooded area by men hunting for antlers.

The Oklahoma Emergency Response Team tells FOX 23 that the body was found west of Langley after two men hunting for antlers found it in the woods.

The Mayes County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that the body found may be that of 61-year-old Mark Rogers.

Investigators say Rogers was last seen on Dec. 26 after he was dropped off in Langley. At the time, he was wearing jeans, a flannel shirt, a black jacket and possibly an OU hat.

Officials say they won’t know the identify of the body until the Oklahoma State Medical Examiner’s Office is able to test DNA.