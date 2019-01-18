× Fallin signed new emergency rules for medical marijuana before leaving office

OKLAHOMA CITY – Although she is no longer the governor of Oklahoma, it appears that Mary Fallin signed one last measure regarding medical marijuana before leaving office.

In the final days of her term as governor, Fallin signed new emergency rules for prescription pot.

Officials say the rules were developed by the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics and Dangerous Drugs and signed by Fallin on Jan. 4.

According to the Associated Press, the rules mostly require security controls, like a monitored alarm system and self-locking doors, for growers and dispensary operators to prevent theft.

They also outline guidelines for record keeping, labeling and chemical testing.

Chip Paul, with Oklahomans for Health, says many people were caught off guard by the newly-signed rules. He says any new restrictions on the industry should be made by the Legislature and not state agencies.