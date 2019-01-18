× Fire crews put out small fire in FAA building

OKLAHOMA CITY – Fire crews were called to a federal agency on Friday morning regarding a small fire.

Around 6 a.m. on Friday, Oklahoma City firefighters were called to the Federal Aviation Administration building, located in the 6300 block of Regina Ave., after smoke was seen near the building.

Once fire crews arrived on the scene, they found light smoke in the basement.

Officials say the fire was contained to a small area around a heater in the basement where crews were working on removing asbestos.