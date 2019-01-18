× Governor Kevin Stitt announces Secretary of Transportation, Secretary of Digital Transformation & Administration

OKLAHOMA CITY – Governor Kevin Stitt announced the appointment of Tim Gatz as Secretary of Transportation and David Ostrowe as Secretary of Digital Transformation and Administration, two cabinet positions that require Senate confirmation, on Friday.

“This cabinet is about developing a team of Oklahomans who are ready to do things differently in state government and pursue bold ideas that can make Oklahoma a Top Ten state,” said Gov. Stitt. “I asked Tim Gatz to serve as Secretary of Transportation because he is the right leader for us to take a fresh approach to developing our state’s infrastructure, one that is fiscally responsible and continues to attract job creators to Oklahoma. David Ostrowe has a history of bringing new life to stagnant companies, and I welcome his thought leadership in bringing state government in to the 21st century with how we are delivering services effectively and efficiently.”

Tim Gatz has served as the Executive Director of the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority (OTA) since June of 2016. He previously served as Deputy Director of the Oklahoma Department of Transportation (ODOT) from 2013 to 2016. He has more than two decades of service with ODOT, beginning his career with the agency as a Drafting Technician in 1990.

“I am humbled, honored and excited to serve Governor Stitt as he leads our great State towards real and measurable improvement,” said Gatz. “Safe and efficient transportation infrastructure of all types supports our families, communities, and commerce and his vision will contribute directly to our near term success and to the prosperity of generations to come. I look forward to a collaborative and innovative role working with the excellent team he has assembled.”

David Ostrowe will serve on the governor’s cabinet in an unpaid capacity, placing a strategic emphasis on digital transformation in the delivery of services across all agencies. Ostrowe will also provide oversight of state financial institutions, similarly executed by the cabinet title Secretary of Finance, seen in previous administration.

Ostrowe will continue in his role as the President and CEO of O&M Restaurant Group. Ostrowe currently serves as the Western Regional Chair Emeritus for Young Presidents Organization and was the Oklahoma City Chair Emeritus. He has also been a Board member of Allied Arts for 14 years.