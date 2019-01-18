How safe is your medical marijuana? Booming industry remains highly unregulated in Oklahoma

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - The medical marijuana industry in Oklahoma is booming.

The Oklahoma Tax Commission says sales reached nearly a million dollars in December.

While the industry is skyrocketing, it remains highly unregulated.

Right now, there is no law that mandates chemical testing on those marijuana products you see at a dispensary.

That could mean potential for Oklahomans getting sick because you simply don't know what you're really buying.

More than 30,000 Oklahomans who have medical marijuana patient licenses are buying and consuming marijuana products left and right.

But how do you know what you're buying won't actually make you sick?

Under state law right now, most marijuana products in Oklahoma don't have to be tested.

"Because of the way [State Question] 788's written, they don't actually have the authority to regulate the safety of THC products until the legislature passes a bill in order to do that," attorney Matt McRorie said.

The state can regulate edibles because they're food products.

But otherwise, things are stuck in limbo until lawmakers return to the Capitol.

"If you get sick from a product you expect to make you get better, you're double hurt plus the time it's going to take for you to recover," Jake Chilcoat said.

Chilcoat's CBD+ store does use a third party testing facility on its marijuana products.

Other stores also do so voluntarily, keeping a new lab in Edmond, Express Toxicology Services, busy.

"We provide potency testing so that growers and processors can see the levels of THC and the other cannabinoids in their products. We'll also be testing for heavy metals, pesticides, mold, and bacteria," Marketing Director Wendy Hampton said.

Testing happens in machines like something you'd find in a lab at the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.

Testing these marijuana products is important for health, but also for keeping the door open for Oklahomans who have invested in this new booming industry.

"From a legal standpoint, if they're not doing safety testing, not just potency, but the full safety package of the battery of tests that are available, they really are exposing themselves to liability if someone does get hurt from the product," McRorie said.

Lab results take about a week to get back and cost a few hundred bucks.