“It’s very, very hard. That was my baby,” Parents of man found dead in Midwest City creek await toxicology results

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. – The parents of a man who has been found dead in a creek are waiting on toxicology results after the autopsy showed no signs of trauma.

“It’s very, very hard. That was my baby,” Denise Evans told News 4.

Fighting back tears, Evans talked to News 4 about her son, 43-year-old Gabriel Bronson Pack.

Pack was found dead, face up in the shallow waters of a Midwest City creek on Tuesday.

Three days before that, Evans said she received an alarming phone call from him.

“He says ‘I’m going to walk over to your house, and I said, ‘No it’s so cold, just go back to your house and, if you need me to come over, I will,’” Evans said.

Evans said her son insisted on walking nearly five miles from his Del City home to their house in Midwest City.

However, Pack never made it, and that was the last time Evans heard from him. His body was found only four blocks from her home.

Evans told News 4 the autopsy results came back with no signs of trauma. Now, she and her husband are waiting on the toxicology results, hoping that might shed some light on how Pack died and why he ended up in the creek.