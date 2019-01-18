Law enforcement equipment purchases on hold amid government shutdown

TULSA, Okla. – Law enforcement agencies across the country say they are feeling the pinch as the government shutdown stretches toward a fifth week.

Each year, the Muskogee County Sheriff’s Office and Muskogee Police Department apply for federal grants from the United States Department of Justice for things like ballistic vests, tasers, firearms and patrol cars.

However, the funds needed for those lifesaving tools is on hold during the government shutdown.

“While the government is shut down, that entire process is shut down. There’s nobody there to process the applications. There’s nobody to review the applications and ultimately, there’s nobody there to make the award announcement and process the checks,” Lt. Nick Mahoney, a spokesman for the Muskogee County Sheriff’s Office, told KJRH.

Several law enforcement agencies say they are relying on reserve funds to help while the government is shutdown. Also, they will adjust their budgets if necessary.