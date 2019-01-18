Man faces sentencing in death of wife found on Oklahoma mountaintop

ROXBURY, N.J. – The husband of a woman whose body was found in 2009 on a mountaintop in Oklahoma faces sentencing in her death.

The Record reports court documents filed Thursday show Donald Wilson pleaded no contest to second-degree murder and faces five years in prison. He had been scheduled for trial this month.

A sentencing date has not been set.

The case went unsolved until 2017 when Wilson’s father told authorities his son had smothered Jody Rilee-Wilson with a plastic bag to keep her from moving back to New Jersey with the couple’s baby.

The couple’s daughter, who turns 10 next week, has been living with her maternal grandparents in New Jersey.