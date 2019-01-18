Medical group opening new center to serve rural Oklahoma patients

MAYSVILLE, Okla. – A medical group in southeastern Oklahoma is expanding.

Southern Plains Medical Group announced that it is opening Southern Plains Medical Center in Maysville. The organization will take over the practice management of the Maysville Health Clinic.

“We are very excited about merging with Southern Plains Medical Group. Many times, rural offices struggle with finding resources available to patients in regard to referrals and continuity of care,” said Kasi Whatley, a nurse practitioner who owned and operated Maysville Health Clinic. “Merging with a company like Southern Plains increases our outreach to other physicians and resources that are much needed by patients that we serve. We look forward to working closely with Southern Plains to increase the amount of services that we can offer our amazing patients.”

Officials say this expansion will serve as a bridge between the company’s largest multi-specialty clinic in Chickasha and its expanding relationship with the area around Pauls Valley.

Southern Plains Medical Group already has healthcare facilities in Grady and Caddo counties.

Southern Plains Medical Group CEO Len Lacefield says healthcare is evolving and organizations needs to make sure that healthcare is affordable for patients, especially in rural areas.

“When growing a healthcare system in an effort to meet more and more needs of the areas we serve, you face countless hurdles, one of which is providers and staff. Often the odds are against you and it creates a number of problems and struggles that takes away from the process and success of providing quality healthcare. Then there’s those few times when you are able to join forces and support a rising star who, without waiver, knows exactly why she exists. That’s what we’ve found in Kasi. Patients love her and her staff, she’s intelligent, available and grateful to have the support we offer, as that it allows her greater resources and ways to care for her patients. That’s what makes this relationship as strong as it is. I’m very excited about the future of she, her clinic and the growth we can offer the community and surrounding areas through Kasi,” Lacefield said.