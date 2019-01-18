Moore to build affordable housing development with disaster recovery funds

MOORE, Okla. – City leaders in Moore say preparations are underway for the city’s first affordable housing development.

City officials say Moore lost a significant amount of affordable housing when the tornado passed through Moore on May 20, 2013. In the aftermath of the storm, authorities say about 200 mobile homes in the Royal Park community and several duplexes were destroyed.

Following the tornado, the City of Moore received a Community Development Block Grant-Disaster Recovery funds to benefit low-to moderate-income residents.

Now, a portion of that grant is being used to fund the mixed income, mixed use development.

“The Curve” will be located on 14 acres at S.W. 17th and Janeway, where the Royal Park mobile home community once stood.

Organizers say the development will include three buildings, one of which will be mixed use. There will be 244 total units, including 219 affordable units and 25 market rate units.

The amenities will include an open common area, business center, 24-hour fitness center, swimming pool, communal barbecue area, landmark structure and a green space.

In addition to living space, there will also be about 4,600 square feet of retail space.

The total cost of the development will be $49.7 million, which includes $15.9 million from the grant. City officials say this will be one of the final and the largest project the city will complete with the grant.

A groundbreaking ceremony is scheduled for 10 a.m. on Jan. 24 for “The Curve” development, along the north side of the At Home store.