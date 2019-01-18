Oklahoma City police body cam footage shows arrest of growling suspect

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - An Oklahoma City police officer got more than he bargained for when he tried to arrest a suspect, and it was all caught on camera.

On Thursday, Oklahoma City police released body camera footage showing the arrest of Joseph Bolton.

In the video, Bolton is being held on the ground as officers tried to calm him down.

Although it doesn't appear to work very well.

At one point, Bolton can be heard growling and then he grabbed an officer's genitals.

Bolton was arrested on Monday night on complaints of assaulting an officer, being drunk in public and resisting arrest.