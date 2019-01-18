× Oklahoma senator files bill to open private school scholarship program to homeless students

OKLAHOMA CITY – An Oklahoma state senator has filed a bill that would qualify homeless students for a program that would pay for them to attend private schools.

The Lindsey Nicole Henry scholarship program was created in 2010. It provides state funds to children with special needs so they can attend private schools that could better accommodate their needs.

Now, an Oklahoma state senator wants to also include homeless students in that program.

Senate President Pro Tempore Greg Treat filed legislation that would allow homeless students to qualify for the Lindsey Nicole Henry scholarship program.

“Educational opportunity is essential to unlocking a student’s potential. The Lindsey Nicole Henry scholarship program has been wildly successful in helping students with special needs receive the support and opportunity to enjoy a fulfilling education. Homeless students face tremendous obstacles. Giving them access to this scholarship program is a great way to help them overcome those hurdles by getting an education that hopefully could help them become a transformational generation in their family tree,” said Treat, R-Oklahoma City.

Senate Bill 901 amends the scholarship program by expanding the program to “a student who is classified as homeless, meaning that they lacked a fixed, regular and adequate nighttime residence, and is enrolling in a school specifically designated for homeless students.”

Treat says he hopes that his bill will help homeless students reenter the traditional public education system.