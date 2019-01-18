× OU officials respond to racist video circulating social media

NORMAN, Okla. – The University of Oklahoma looking into a racially charged video originating on Snapchat of an apparent sorority member allegedly using the n-word.

Some girls that attend OU thought it would be funny (especially Olivia Urban and Francis Ford) to put black paint on their face and say “I am a nigger” @UofOklahoma #whatareyougoingtodo ???? pic.twitter.com/ccWGnG4L7N — gabrielle lesley (@GabbyHahaa) January 18, 2019

The girls in the video are said to be a part of the Tri-Delt sorority on campus and can be heard saying, “I am a nig***,” in the video.

This isn’t the first racist video to linked to The University of Oklahoma.

In March of 2015, a video surfaced of some members of the Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity singing a racist chant.

That chapter was permanently closed and removed at the university.

As for this incident – the university release a statement saying,