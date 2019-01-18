Police: Alleged suspect made off with truck bed full of items from Goodwill

OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities are hoping to speak with two women who allegedly made off with a truck bed full of clothing without paying for a single item.

In September, police were called to the Goodwill store, located in the 1900 block of N.W. 164th St., on a report of a larceny.

According to the police report, two women were able to steal a “truck bed full of clothing.”

Employees told police the two women were in the store about three hours and collected a large cart full of merchandise. When the cashier walked around the corner, the pair ran to a black Dodge truck and loaded the bed with all of the items.

If you have any information on the crime, call CrimeStoppers at (405) 235-7300.