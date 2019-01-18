Police searching for suspect who alleged robbed store, fired shot at clerk

OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities in Oklahoma City are investigating an armed robbery of a convenience store, and trying to find the person responsible for the crime.

On Thursday night, officers were called to the 240 Stop N Shop, located in the 7400 block of S. Western Ave., following a reported armed robbery.

According to the police report, the store manager was inside the shop when a man walked inside with a silver pistol and said he was being robbed.

The report states that the suspect fired a shot toward the employee before throwing the register on the ground and stealing cash from it.

The alleged suspect is described as a black man in his mid-30s, with a medium build. He was wearing a dark hoodie, red shirt underneath and blue jeans.