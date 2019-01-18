Puppy in Luther born with upside-down paws recovering from surgery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LUTHER, Okla. - A puppy is working to get on his feet for the first time.

At just 8 weeks old, little Milo has already overcome a great hurdle. He was born with an issue related to his elbows, which left his tiny paws facing the wrong way.

"He's loud, and he's opinionated but he's also so sweet and cuddly," said rescuer Jennie Hays. "He's just a great little puppy."

Hays runs Oliver & Friends Farm Rescue and Sanctuary in Luther. She said Milo was surrendered to her by a breeder, and they quickly learned of his rare condition.

Milo was only able to move around while doing a type of army crawl, which meant he needed surgery to be able to walk.

"He wouldn't have had any quality of life past another month or two, so it was definitely required," Hays said.

Dr. Erik Clary, at OSU's Center for Veterinary Health Sciences, said Milo's condition is very rare - and surgery was nothing short of complicated.

"For each of his elbows, we had to go into the joint and get his elbow back into alignment," Clary said. "So, once we did that, then, we had to place a pin across his joint to keep things stable."

Now, he's back home with Hays, nearing the middle of a 3-week recovery process in a front-body splint.

The splint will be removed in a couple of weeks so they can take out his pins. It's going to take a lot of rehab and, if his elbows stay in place for the first three weeks, he has a good chance at walking normally one day.

For now, he's doing well bu,t as you can imagine, it's hard on the little guy to stay still.

Though life has tried to knock him down, Hays says Milo is fighting back.

"Just his will to live. He loves life," she said.

Hays has not decided yet if Milo will be up for adoption when he recovers.

Surgery and rehab are estimated to cost the rescue more than $4,000.

If you'd like to donate to the rescue, you can visit their Facebook page.