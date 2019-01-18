Report: Oklahoma ranks 2nd in the country in Hepatitis C prevalence

OKLAHOMA CITY – A recent report from the state’s health department shows Oklahoma is struggling with a troubling illness.

A new report from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows that the Sooner State ranks second in the country for prevalence of Hepatitis C.

Hepatitis C is a blood borne virus that can lead to liver disease and even death if untreated.

Health officials say it most commonly spread through sharing needles, non-sterile tattooing or piercing, and possibly unprotected sex.

Authorities say there are several groups of people who should be screened for Hepatitis C, including baby boomers. Officials say the baby boomers who are battling the illness most likely became infected in the 1960s through the 1980s when transmission of Hepatitis C was highest.

Also, health experts suggest anyone who has injected drugs or received a blood transfusion before July 1992 should be tested.

Fortunately, Hepatitis C is treatable with a simple pill.