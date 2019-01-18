× Sulphur man found guilty of sexual battery

SULPHUR, Okla. – A Sulphur man was found guilty of sexual battery of a 16-year-old in Murray County court on Thursday.

Court documents say Daniel Floyd James, now 49, inappropriately touched a 16-year-old girl with both his hand and a massager on December 2, 2016 at James’ home in Sulphur.

“Any time a child is involved, it’s just, it’s just, sickening to me,” Sulphur Police Chief David Shores told KXII.

James, a licensed professional counselor candidate, formerly worked for Southern Oklahoma Family Services, which helps families dealing with sexual abuse, physical abuse and offers other mental health services.

“We like to protect our children here in Sulphur and our other citizens too,” Shores told KXII back in 2016.

The jury recommended two years for James, but he could face up to five years. Formal sentencing is set on March 1, 2019.