Tulsa police arrest man allegedly seen breaking into business with child

TULSA, Okla. – Authorities have identified a man accused of breaking into a business with a child in tow.

Earlier this week, officials with the Tulsa Police Department began searching for an alleged burglary suspect who was caught on camera breaking into a business with a little girl.

“Clearly, we need to identify this person ASAP to ensure that child is safe,” Tulsa police said in a Facebook post.

Now, investigators say the alleged suspect has been taken into custody.

Police arrested Travis Crabtree on Friday morning on complaints of child neglect and second-degree burglary.

Investigators say the child in the video is safe.