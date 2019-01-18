Tulsa’s Gathering Place named ‘Best New Attraction’ in 2018

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TULSA, Okla. - An Oklahoma park has been named the 'Best New Attraction' in 2018.

Oklahoma made the list with Tulsa’s new park – Gathering Place. The $465 million park opened in September and is one of the largest in the U.S. and includes skate and bike tracks and sports courts on 66.5-acres near the Arkansas River. It will grow to 100 acres.

In December, it became one of 20 finalists for USA Today's "Best New Attraction" in 2018.

On Friday, it was named the winner of the award.

“The Gathering Place being named the country’s Best New Attraction is a monumental moment for the Park, our employees and all guests that have joined us since the grand opening in September,” Executive Park Director Tony Moore said. “It has been exciting to see the community and country come together to vote for our inclusive space as a top destination in the nation.”

“I’d like to congratulate the George Kaiser Family Foundation, the City of Tulsa, and the many stakeholders across Tulsa and Oklahoma who made this incredible park possible,” said Lt. Governor Pinnell. “Gathering Place is a great example of how public-private partnerships work. Gathering Place has transformed Tulsa and has become an attraction that benefits not only Oklahomans, but is bringing in untold others from the surrounding region and all across the country.”