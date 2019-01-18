“We want action,” OU students respond to racist video featuring two students

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORMAN, Okla. - Students at the University of Oklahoma have been buzzing as a racist video featuring two students surfaced.

In the video, a girl, covered in black paint, says "I am a n****r."

"As a woman of color, I'm hurt by the whole thing," said senior Janae Reeves.

The sentiment is shared by classmates of different races.

"It doesn't make sense to me as a human being why they would think that kind of behavior is okay," said junior Marisa Nuzzo.

"This kind of thing happens a lot on campus it's more frequent than people think," said sophomore Taylor Stephenson.

"I could never imagine being so insensitive especially in a time when it's obviously not okay, you're an adult, you know right from wrong," said sophomore Sofia Olivas.

The university released a statement, as did the Tri Delta sorority, of which one of the girls is a member. A video statement from the university was also released in which Jane Inrungu with the Office of University Community said the administration condemns the behavior. Inrungu goes on to say the university values diversity and that they have been in contact with the girls in the video and they will soon release an apology.

"We don't want an apology, we want action," said Olivas.

"It's not enough," said Nuzzo. "If they think they can say what they want with little to no consequences, nothing will change."

"While yes it's freedom of speech, it's also hate speech and that's not what we promote at the University of Oklahoma," said Stephenson.

The students we spoke to all expected the girls in the video to be expelled. They hoped current OU President James Gallogly would follow the actions of former university president David Boren. In 2015, a video surfaced of OU's Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity chapter chanting racial slurs.

In the video, you can hear the Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity cheering “there will never be a nig*** in SAE.” The chant goes on to say, “you can hang them from a tree, but they’ll never sign with me.”

In response, Boren shut down the chapter and told the students involved to be off campus, permanently, within 24 hours. Students today say the apology issued by these girls will be nothing more than 'a slap on the wrist.'

"For President Gallogly to do the complete opposite [of former president Boren], and to allow these students to stay on our campus, it just sends a message," said Reeves. "If it happens again, we'll get a statement, we'll get an apology, and that'll be it."

In addition to the university response, OU President James Gallogly also released the following statement,