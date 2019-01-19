Arctic blast brings snow, storms, and damage across Oklahoma

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EDMOND, Okla. - A blast of cold, wintry weather and high winds toppled trees and mail boxes in Edmond.

@kfor our trampoline in the neighbor’s yard after last night’s wind #WarrAcres pic.twitter.com/HGTbqNzB3e — Nicky Logue Ryan (@only1mrsryan) January 19, 2019

Temps will remain in the 20s and 30s this afternoon with north winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts over 40 mph.

The cold temps and strong winds combine to produce wind chills in the teens and single digits!

Tonight with clear skies and light winds temps will fall off into the teens and 20s.

On Sunday south winds return and temps will climb back above freezing well into the 30s and 40s across Oklahoma.