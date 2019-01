× Boo the Pomeranian has died

SAN FRANCISCO, Cali. – Boo, “the world’s cutest dog,” crossed the rainbow bridge on Friday, at the age of 12.

In March of 2016, he had over 17.5 million likes on his Facebook page.

His popularity led to Good Morning America appearances, four picture books and a stuffed animal.

“My name is Boo. I am a dog. Life is good.”