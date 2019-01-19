× Girl Scouts unveil name, branding for camp in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma Congresswoman Kendra Horn, Ward 7 City Councilwoman Nikki Nice and Tony Doye, Chief Operating Officer for Girl Scouts USA were all in attendance for a groundbreaking and unveiling ceremony for Camp Trivera, a first-of-its-kind STEM camp set to open in 2020 in Oklahoma City.

“The Girl Scouts have pledged to get 2.5 million girls into the STEM pipeline by 2025,” Doye said. “We are building the STEM workforce through the lens of leadership for girls. The workforce is demanding it, but more importantly, it’s what modern Girl Scouts want. We applaud Girl Scouts Western Oklahoma for leading the way in this initiative; the bar as been set high.”

Locally, Girl Scouts of Western Oklahoma have been raising money for the new camp since early 2018 with a goal of $12.2 million to fully fund the effort.

To date, the organization has raised $9.4 million toward that goal, with proceeds coming from companies and individuals including Boeing, Google, The Chickasaw Nation and others, including many troops of Girl Scouts, who donated proceeds from the cookies sales.

The camp will be located on 20 acres just east of the Oklahoma City Zoo.

In addition to traditional, primitive campsites, Camp Trivera will boast meeting space and indoor sleeping accommodations, including treehouses and bunk rooms that can be used for groups. When not in use by the Girl Scouts, Trivera will be available for public use.

“The dining hall will include a rock wall, with real layers of rock that showcase the Earth’s geology,” Girl Scouts Western Oklahoma CEO Shannon Evers said. “There will be a zip line, from the camp, across the lake and into the Oklahoma City Zoo so girls can learn the science of flight and take in STEM activities at the zoo. The possibilities are endless at the camp and for our girls.”

The name Camp Trivera was chosen by a vote from area Girl Scouts.

Congresswoman Horn, a Gold Award Girl Scout, had the honor of unveiling the camp’s name at today’s ceremony.

“The name ‘Trivera’ is a nod to our history as Girl Scouts, and to the faith we have in our future,” Horn said. “It’s appropriate that the Girl Scouts have chosen a name that ties directly to their century-old mission. I can think of nothing more fitting for this forward-thinking organization’s new camp, in the heart of our city.”

Tri means three, which represents the three Cs of Girl Scouting: Courage, Confidence and Character as well as the three sides of a triangle, a shape that crosses math, engineering and science. Vera is Latin for truth and variety.

Camp Trivera is set for completion by the summer of 2020. GSWESTOK is still seeking partners for programming and funding. More information is available online at www.campthecity.org, or by calling (405) 528-4475.