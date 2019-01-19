ODOC searching for Tulsa fugitive

TULSA, Okla. – Oklahoma Department of Corrections officials are searching for a man who walked away Oct. 9, 2018, from Tulsa Transitional Center halfway house.

Jacob R. Hester, 34, was serving a 5-year sentence for felony drug possession and manufacturing a controlled dangerous substance out of Mayes County.

He is described as white, 5′ 10″, weighing about 161 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information can call our escapee hotline at 866-363-1119 or email warrants@doc.ok.gov.

All calls and emails are confidential.