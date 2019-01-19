Rape case involving former Bixby football players dismissed, sources say

BIXBY, Okla. – Sources tell KJRH the case accusing four former Bixby football players of sexually assaulting another teammate was dismissed Friday.

Fifteen months ago, four former Bixby football players were charged with rape by instrumentation. Documents say they used a pool stick to assault a 16-year-old teammate at the home of former superintendent Kyle Wood, who resigned amid the incident.

The school handed down consequences to Isaiah Lakin, William Thomas, Colton Cable and Joe Wood three days after the school was made aware of the situation.

According to documents, players were to:

Give a sincere apology

Undergo five days of physical conditioning

Be removed from playing in two football games

Volunteer 5 hours of community service

Make a personal pledge that all instances of harassment of the victim or any other football teammate immediately be reported to administration

On November 9, 2017, a police report was filed.

A plea deal was offered with several stipulations in January 2018, but that plea deal was turned down.

In September 2018, a judge agreed with the defence attorneys that the case should be moved to juvenile court.

Court documents reveal testimony at a preliminary hearing claimed the victim suffered no lasting physical injury as a result of the incident.

The four teens underwent multiple psychological evaluations and a youthful offender study.

The defense claims the results showed the teens were at low risk to reoffend, but prosecutors say the incident was far from horseplay.

After hearing several testimonies over the last several months, a judge decided on Friday to dismiss the case.

Late Friday, Special Prosecutor Matt Ballard, Rogers County District Attorney – the prosecutor in the case – released a statement to KJRH about the developments: