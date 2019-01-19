Second teen charged in McLoud girl’s death

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

McLOUD, Okla. — A second teen is now charged in the murder of a teen who was shot and killed at a classmate’s house in October, according to court records.

On October 5th, 16-year-old Kaylen Thomas died after being shot in the head at a classmate’s home in McLoud.

According to court records, the original first degree manslaughter charge against 15-year-old Isabella Irene Sabas has now been amended to a second degree murder charge.

On Wednesday, a second degree murder charge was also filed against 17-year-old Alano Marcello Silverhorn.

There is no court date set yet for Silverhorn.

Sabas is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on Thursday at 1:30 p.m.