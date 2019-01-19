Stay warm this weekend at the Oklahoma City Home and Garden Show

OKLAHOMA CITY – It was a comfortable 72 degrees inside the Bennett Event Center for the Oklahoma City Home and Garden Show at State Fair Park.

Outside however, the temperature was below freezing.

But the cold weather didn’t dampen the enthusiasm for visitors for this exciting event showcasing brilliant ideas for your home and garden.

From exciting landscaping methods, to kitchen transformations, indoor spas and storm shelters, you could find something nice to add to your home.

Joleen Chaney and Eli Roberts from Oklahoma’s News 4 were on hand to meet and greet visitors. They also took selfies with News 4 fans and talked with viewers.

The Oklahoma City Home and Garden Show continues through Sunday and tickets are available at the main doors of the Bennett Event Center at State Fair Park.