× Driver injured after vehicle crash in NE Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – A driver was taken to the hospital after crashing his vehicle in northeast Oklahoma City over the weekend.

It happened near I-35 and the Kilpatrick Turnpike Sunday morning.

Officials say the driver was speeding and the vehicle rolled several times.

He was taken to the hospital in an unknown condition.

Authorities tell News 4 he will likely be charged with DUI.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.