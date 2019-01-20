Elderly woman whose wedding ring was stolen passes away

OKLAHOMA CITY – An elderly woman battling to get her wedding ring back after it was stolen and then pawned, has passed away, according to family members.

Trela Wishon said the ring was stolen off of her mother’s hand while she was in Accel at Crystal Park skilled nursing home in November 2018. She said it happened the same night she was given an Ambien for the first time.

“Then when she went to eat breakfast,” Wishon said, “she noticed on her hand that her rings were missing.

Sadly, Wishon says her mother passed away over the weekend before getting her rings back.

The ring, or rings, started as her wedding ring. As she could afford to, Wishon’s mother would add stones to it. Then on her 50th anniversary, and 60th anniversary, her mother added two new diamond studded bands and had all three fused together.

“She was so proud of that set of rings,” Wishon said, “so very proud of it.”

The 62-year-old ring, worth approximately $30,000, had been pawned for $475.

“It came in. It was out for sale for a couple of days,” said Rachelle Zellers, assistant manager at Cash America Pawn.

After seeing the ring on the news, employees at the pawn shop on Northwest 23rd immediately recognized it and called police.

But now, the battle to get it back is not as easy as it seems.

Oklahoma City police have seized the ring as evidence.

In similar cases after the investigation is done, typically both parties, the original owner of the stolen property and the pawn shop, will have to go to court, even if a good Samaritan offers to pay the pawn shop the money it lost.

“On cases like this, we are required to let that go before a judge and let a judge determine who gets the property, what the financial interest in it is for both sides and how that can be worked out,” said MSgt. Gary Knight with the Oklahoma City Police Department.

Police said the process can take a while and they do have a suspect in the case.

Wishon says felony charges were accepted against a nurse and an arrest warrant will have to be issued. She says once the nurse is arrested or turns herself in, a court date will be set.

She's hoping the rings will be returned before her mother is laid to rest.