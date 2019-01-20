I-35 closures, narrowing to take place Monday
OKLAHOMA CITY – If you travel on I-35 in the metro, there are a few closures happening Monday morning.
- I-35 narrows at Robinson St. in Norman Sunday evening
- Northbound I-35 will be narrowed at Robinson St. from 9 p.m. Sunday to 6 a.m. Monday and nightly through Friday morning for bridge maintenance.
- I-35 ramp closes, lanes narrows at E. 15th St. in Edmond Monday
- The northbound I-35 on-ramp from E. 15th St. and the right lane of northbound I-35 will be closed between E. 15th St. and US-77/SH-66/ E. 2nd St. from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday for sign installation.
- I-35 shoulder closes between Norman and Oklahoma City Monday
- The north and southbound I-35 right shoulder will be intermittently closed between Robinson St. in Norman and the I-40 interchange in Oklahoma City from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday as part of an ongoing sign installation project.
*These projects are weather permitting.